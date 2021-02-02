EDGEFIELD, SC- Thomas Lee Johnson, 63, of Edgefield, SC, formerly of Manistique, MI, passed away inn his sleep at home Saturday, January 30. Tommy Lee was born on August 27, 1857, in Ludington, MI to Barbara Sheahan-Johnston and Hudson Johnson. After graduating from Manistique High School in 1976, he worked for Manistique Floral where he learned to love all things gardening. No matter where in the country he lived, he was able to grow flowers and vegetables to harvest. He worked for Exon Mobile becoming one of the first residents of the new town of Rifle, CO. From there, he worked in Nevada, New Mexico, Wyoming, and Wisconsin, finally settling in Edgefield, South Carolina. There, he met the love of his life, Rosalind “Rosie Lynn” Russel. He resisted her for many years, but they married in 1991. Rosie preceded him in death in 2016. He is survived by his stepdaughter Tanya Howard of Edgefield, his brother Robert Johnson of Green Bay, Wisconsin; sister Patricia (Johnson) Hall of St. Petersburg, Florida, and several nieces and nephews. A brother James Johnson preceded him in death in 2020. He worked for the Aiken County school system for 25+ years as an electrical technician.

Tom’s passions included fishing, his garden, working in his yard, his cats, outdoor grilling, and the Green Bay Packers. He enjoyed traveling the country with Rose and telling stories. If you missed one of his tales, you only needed to wait awhile; he would retell it. He was never in a hurry to go anywhere—to the dismay of all who knew him well. But those who knew him well will dearly miss his infectious laugh—loud, full strength, unmistakably Tom from far away.

The family invites you to a Celebration of Life at his home Wednesday at 4 pm, 206 Gary Hill Road in Edgefield.