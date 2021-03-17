CaliGrace Enlow of Johnston Gets a New Heart

CaliGrace is mending well following her heart transplant on March 6 at MUSC says her mother.

CaliGrace Enlow is the daughter of Eric and LaTasha Enlow of Johnston, S.C. She is 9 months old and has carried the diagnosis of Pulmonary Atresia with intact ventricular septum, since birth. However as of Saturday, March 6, 2020, she has a NEW heart, flown to her from Delaware.

In a brief interview with Latasha Enlow she told of their daughter’s experience in this way. Cali was hospitalized at MUSC weeks ago. The photos made of her, here with this story, were a part of Heart Week in February. At that time her body was suffering circulations issues and her health was deteriorating. At mid-night, March 6, Eric and Latasha were notified that a heart was available for Cali, and the hospital started preparing for surgery early morning of that same day. The surgery was successful and Latasha has been with her daughter since.

There are other children in the family: Eric’s son Ethan is a student at JET Middle School and three-year-old Chloe is in Creative Learning childcare in Edgefield. Yesterday was Chloe’s fourth birthday and her mom came home to help her celebrate that birthday.

LaTasha of course is not working now. She has been employed in the past by Wells Fargo and in bookkeeping with Aiken County School District. Last March, before Cali’s birth, she learned of her soon-to-be-born daughter’s heart condition and she quit work. COVID was also a reason.

Cali has had the constant care of her mother and will for some time until she is well enough to return to her home community. She has been experiencing symptoms, some expected, but they must get better before her return. Mom says her prognosis is good.

Cali’s concerned grandmothers are Linda Enlowof Saluda and Hattie Marie Williams of Johnston

Alexandria Harding has contributed to this article, as well as CaliGrace’s parents, but it is Alexandria who first contacted this paper to tell of little CaliGrace’s needs, knowing so well the expenses involved in giving this child a new heart and a new start.

Alexandria wrote on March 9: “Two weeks ago it was laid on my heart to just help more as I have known the Enlow family my whole life. So Idecided I would ask local businesses to donate to a basket to be raffled. One business said, yes,and then so many followed with help that we now have 4 baskets and a 5th made by the end of this week. Tickets are $5 each and 2 business are donating .50 on the ticket so with each ticket bought an extra $1 will be donated to the family. Tickets will be drawn on March 24, 2021.”

Alex notes that Cali is currently at MUSC and she has a COTA link so that anyone interested may donate directly to Cota.org where one can search for “CaliGrace Enlow.”

Anyone interested in helping may also contactAlex Harding at her email: allikatharding89@gamail.com.

There is a list of contributors, so far, that Harding has given. Since her first email came there are probably many more. Some are: Maxwell & Halford Drugstore, Rileys On Main, Joy Adams, Anna Rauton,,Alex Harding. Some of the above are selling tickets for the raffling off of the gift baskets, if anyone wishes to contact them to buy tickets.

