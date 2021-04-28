Local sales tax rates changing May 1 for Edgefield, Laurens, Hampton counties

NEWS RELEASE
South Carolina Department of Revenue


FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

The Sales and Use Tax rates in Edgefield, Laurens, and Hampton counties change on May 1, 2021

Rate change in Edgefield and Laurens countiesThe Sales and Use Tax rate in Edgefield and Laurens counties increases to 8% on May 1.

Voters in both counties last year approved a 1% Capital Project Sales Tax to be added to the counties’ 1% Local Option Sales Tax. Those paying an Accommodations Tax in either county will pay 9% starting May 1.

Read the full news release here.

