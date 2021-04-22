Singers, Bands, and Dancers Headline Entertainment at This Year’s Johnston Peach Blossom Festival

The Johnston, S.C., Peach Blossom Festival entertainment for the day is now set, with a variety of performers for the May 1event.

The day’s entertainment begins at 10:30 a.m., immediately after the 10 a.m. parade, with Rev. Josh McClendon of Philippi Baptist Church providing the Prayer of Dedication. He is followed by local Boy Scouts Troop 30 presentation of the Colors, and the National Anthem performed by Jessica Powell Dunlap. Johnston Mayor Terrence Culbreath will give the welcome.

From 11-11:30 a.m. is a performance by Johnston Elementary School students, followed singers Tracie and Byron, then Digital Vinyl, who perform blues and classic rock. Up next is another CSRA band Bazooka Joe.

At 2 p.m., the weigh-in to determine winners for the Bass Fishing Tournament will be held in front of the Edgefield County Chamber of Commerce Building. Then at 2:15 p.m. on the main stage will be Studio 96 Group Fitness Center Featuring Zumba Fitness. Rounding out the afternoon is Contemporary Christian Rock Duo Bradley and Dulaney.

The entertainment is free and concludes about 4 p.m.

Thousands of patrons descended on Johnston each year to enjoy the day set aside to honor the peach industry, which has been so important in the development of the area. Each year, the Town goes all out with the Festival to remind citizens about the peach industry and to open its arms to visitors.