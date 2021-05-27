SALUDA GETS VACCINATED

Superintendent Molly Spearman

More than 35% of eligible residents have received at least one vaccine

SALUDA, S.C. – May 26, 2021 – As vaccinations continue to roll out across the nation, Saluda County residents are rolling up their sleeves and taking their shots. According to the Statewide Immunization Online Network, 35.3% of eligible Saluda County residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine as of May 22, compared to the national rate of 58.5%.

The South Carolina Department of Education has launched Take Your Shot — a vaccination education initiative — in several counties including Saluda to support local school districts, encourage vaccinations and offer information and resources to local residents. Sharon Holloway and Miliken Matthews are Saluda’s Take Your Shot Coaches, working with the South Carolina Department of Education to distribute information and educate fellow residents about the importance of getting vaccinated.

“Vaccinating our communities means a return to normalcy in our schools, our sports, our events, our businesses and our lives,” said State Superintendent Molly Spearman. “Vaccines are safe, and we all need to step up to beat COVID-19.”

Vaccines are now offered at various pharmacies, urgent care clinics, health care centers and hospitals in the area. In addition, mass vaccination community events are held frequently.

“As a 91-year-old and lifelong Saluda resident, I encourage every member of our community to get vaccinated to protect each other,” said Charlie Sam Daniels, Saluda community member.

Saluda residents can call the COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line at 1-866-365-8110 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week. Or visit scdhec.gov/VaxLocator and find vaccine locations by zip code.