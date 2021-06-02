Mr. Willie B. Thomas- “85 Years of Being Awesome!”

Pictured in front, Linda, WIllie B. Thomas, Debra; back row, Kelvin and Vincent.

On March 23rd, 2021, the road of Rosa Hill Street was filled with a caravan of vehicles carrying joyful faces and well wishers…all to honor and celebrate Mr. Willie B. Thomas on the amazing milestone of 85 years o age. And what a milestone and celebration it was! Willie B. stood on the side of the street in front of his decorated yard, and greeted each car and truck with his warm, friendly, and incredibly generous smile. Parade guests rolled down their car windows and exchanged well wishes and congratulations on his day of birth.

In addition to the birth of Willie B., here are just a few other things of note that also happened in 1936:*U.S. President- Franklin Roosevelt-*World Population- 128.1 Million- *Famous Songs- “Pennies From Heaven”, “Summertime” -*Eighteen African-Americans competed in the 1936 Olympic Games in Germany (Jessie Owens and 17 others) – *World Series Champs- New York Yankees – *Masters Golf Champ- Horton Smith – *A gallon of gas cost 10 cents – *A movie ticket cost 25 cents – *A new house- $3925.00

Wow…how times have changed, and as for Mr. Willie B., he has only gotten better with time.

He was surrounded by an abundance of love from his four children- Kelvin, Debra Lyons, Vincent, and Linda, Cynthia (daughter-in-law), a host of grands, great grandchildren, his brother Junior Thomas and his wife, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and a host of dear close friends.

Happy Birthday Willie B.! You are AWESOME!Submitted