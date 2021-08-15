H. K.Yonce – Johnston, S.C.

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Herman K. “H.K.” Yonce, Jr. 71, of Old Chappells Ferry Rd., Johnston, SC husband of Deborah Swygert Yonce entered intoeternal rest on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

Services will be held at 1 PM Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church with burial in church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 AM to 12:30 PM in the Parrish building before the service.

Mr. Yonce was born in Columbia, SC and was the son of the late Herman K, Sr., and Glennie Lybrand Yonce. He was owner of H.K. Yonce Timber Co., a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church and a Veteran of the U.S. Army.

Survivors include his wife, two sons, Jeremy Yonce (Donna), and Shawn Yonce (LeAnn); one daughter, Jessica Lee (Jason); nine grandchildren, Jeremy, Jr., Libby, H.D., Brison, Sydney, and Jacob Yonce and Bryce, Vivian, and Corbin Lee; one sister, Dianne Goodwin (Bruce).

Memorials may be made to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1186 Mt. Calvary Rd., Johnston, SC 29832.

