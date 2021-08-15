John Raymond Miller-Edgefield, SC

Connect on Linked in

John Raymond Miller 88, of Sweetwater Rd., Edgefield, SC, husband of Ellie Mathis Miller entered into eternal rest on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Due to COVID-19 a private Graveside Service will be held.

Mr. Miller was born in Edgefield, SC and was the son of the late Frank E. and Louise Boswell Miller. He was a retired Dairy Farmer and a member of Republican Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, one son, Michael Miller (Caron); two grandchildren, Kayla Waitt (Jonathan), and Reid Miller.

Memorials may be made to Republican Baptist Church, 610 Republican Rd., Clarks Hill, SC 29821.

