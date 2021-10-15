A New Restaurant in Edgefield, 206 Main

Christine Smith, pictured after the ribbon cutting, cuts a cake-logo which features a tractor with the owner driving it.

Edgefield was been gifted with a new restaurant at 206 main Street. Owner Christine Smith, wife of Edgefield County native J.M. Smith, is joined by her two sons in the production of a Farm to Fork style restaurant. The family burst onto the scene this past summer with the loads of beautiful vegetables that they had been producing on their farm in the Harmony section of Edgefield County and showing at various markets.

J. M. Smith is number three by that name; an engineer by profession, he now has joined his late farmer grandfather and father in the enjoyment of farm productions. Their sons know the business, having worked in restaurants in preparation for this new one. Christine’s Farm to Fork, which had a ribbon cutting on Tuesday and a Grand Opening on Wednesday (Oct. 13), is a dream fulfilled for Christine, having had a background of good foods in her own family (from whom she has borrowed recipesfor this venture). She has joined with that the experience of producing her own crops (and supplying the restaurant with added produce from local farmers’ markets) to entice the communities of the area to enjoy Christine’s Farm to Fork for dining, W-Sat. from 5:00 to 9:00.