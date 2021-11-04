Doris Elizabeth Hudson Strom

Edgefield, South Carolina – DorisElizabeth Hudson Strom, 89, widow of Wilson Lee Strom Sr., joined those in heaven waiting for her on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at the home of her daughter and Son-in-law. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Monday November 8,2021 at Edgefield First Baptist Church, burial will follow at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery, Edgefield, SC.

Doris was born October 12, 1932, in Edgefield County, Merriwether section, at the “Forks of the Creek,” she would always proudly say to all who knew her. Doris was the daughter of the late Janie Elizabeth Burnett and John Tillman Hudson. Doris was a graduate of Strom Thurmond High School and retired owner of the Edgefield Billiard Parlor, and a homemaker. Doris was an excellent cook and was known for the delicious Chocolate Pound Cakes and Chocolate Layer Cakes she made for family and friends. Doris was a past Grand Marshal of the Edgefield Christmas Parade. Doris was a loving mother to her children and fiercely proud of her three sons and daughter. Doris was a mother figure to many children in Edgefield throughout the years. Doris loved interacting with the customers at the Pool Room and was more than willing to tell them about her family and Edgefield’s history.

Mrs. Strom was a member of Edgefield Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her three sisters – Ruby Hudson, Mary Ellen Weathersbee, Fan Lou Mitchem, three brothers – J.T. Hudson, Bennie Hudson, and Mike Hudson, her husband Jake Costner, and her son Wilson Lee Strom, Jr.

Survivors include two sons, James Robert Padgett (Susan), Levittown, PA, Jefferson Brooker Strom, Columbia, SC, Elizabeth (Libby) Strom-Eubanks (John), Edgefield, SC; two grandchildren, Michael (Lila) Padgett, Greenville, SC, Zachary Lee Padgett(Christine), PA.

Three step-grandchildren, Ivan Eubanks, Grand Cayman, Elisabeth, and Gina Eubanks, Gainesville, FL, Bob Foster (Kaleigh), Aiken, SC, and MickFoster, Aiken SC. Three great-grandchildren Kieran James, Tristan Joseph, Colin James Padgett, and six great step grandchildren, Saxon Elyamon, Aimee Collazo, Leo Romano,Evan, and Pearson Eubanks, and Aiden Foster. A host of nieces and nephews and grand-dogs and grand-cats. She was preceded in death by grand-dogs Hobo, Shelby, Lucky, and Jezbel.

The family would like to thank all the caregivers that assisted with Miss Doris through the years: Liz Washington, Christie Calliham, LarissaRuelas, and Maria Santiago, Diane McCary, Jessica Nash, Alexis and Jessica with Precious Angels and the staff with Alliance Hospice: Cheryl, Nellie, Robyn, Mary, Chantel, the two Patricia’s, Theo and Sok Hwee. Thank you to the Edgefield Community and First Baptist Church members for their continued prayers.

Memorials may be made to Edgefield First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 624 Edgefield, SC 29824 or ALS Association SC Chapter, 130 Gardeners Circle, PMB 622, Johns Island, SC 29455.

The family will receive friends Sunday November 7, 2021, from 5 to7 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home. Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.