George Schultz Jr

George Cleveland Schultz Jr, 77, of Penn Street, Edgefield, SC entered into eternal rest on Friday October 29, 2021.

Graveside services will be held at 3 PM Monday, November 1, 2021, at Berea Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service.

Mr. Schultz was born in Edgefield, SC and was the son of the late George C. and Margaret Ransom Schultz Sr. He was retired from Trantech and a member of Berea Baptist Church.

Survivors include one son, George C Schultz III (Lisa); two grandchildren, Samantha Jackson, Kristian Schultz; two sisters, Willie Wood (Alton), Joyce Edwards and seven great grandchildren.

