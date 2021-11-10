Connect on Linked in

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home

PO Box 389 – 801 Columbia Rd.

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

Phone: 803-637-6536

Email: david@edgefieldmercantile.com

William “Billy” Allen Turner III, 26, of Bedford Road, Troy, SC entered into eternal rest on Sunday November 7, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at 2 PM Friday, November 12, 2021, at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Edgefield, SC.

Mr. Turner was born in Aiken, SC and was the son of William Allen Turner Jr and Betty Caitzer. He attended Edgefield Methodist Church, he worked for Walmart and Eagle Gas Company.

Survivors include his parents; two brothers, Matthew Lee and Jordan Scott Turner; one sister, Kaitlynne Marie Turner and his paternal grandparents, William Allen Turner Sr and Barbara Williams Turner.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.