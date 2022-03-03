June 8, 1967- February 28, 2022

Michael Strom Medlock, age 54, of Edgefield, South Carolina, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 28, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. Michael was born on June 8, 1967 in Augusta, Georgia a son to the late Dale George Medlock and Naomie Strom Medlock. Following his high school graduation, Michael received his B.A. from the University of South Carolina and his J.D. from the University of South Carolina School of Law. Michael spent over 25 years as an attorney dealing with commercial and residential real estate closings, title curative actions and foreclosure and most recently was a Regional Underwriter for Stewart Title Guaranty Company. Michael was a member of the Real Estate Section of the South Carolina Bar and was a member of the board of directors of Palmetto Land Title Association.

Along with his parents, Michael is preceded in death by his sister, Heather Medlock. He is survived by his former wife, Allison Medlock and their children, Andrew Medlock and wife Maggie of Kennesaw, Georgia, Madlyn Medlock of Orlando, Florida and Susan Medlock of Asheville, North Carolina. Several aunts, cousins, extended family members and friends also survive. The family of Michael Strom Medlock will hold a celebration of life service in June. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the American Diabetes Association, via mail to Research Foundation- Web, Attn: Individual Giving Department, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023, or online at diabetes.org.