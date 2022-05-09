A Successful Clean-Up at Ebenezer Cemetery

Magnificent magnolias shade the workers on April 23.

The Trenton Garden Club chose the Ebenezer Cemetery as its 2022 project and has been busy coordinating a community spring clean-up effort. This collaborative project with the Cemetery Association began on Saturday, April 23rd with a raking, and pruning event attended by 29 enthusiastic volunteers. This included some members of the cemetery association, garden club, and numerous community members who were eager to lend a hand.

Ebenezer Cemetery is a historic resting place graced with majestic magnolias, aged cedars, and azaleas. Due to the name and location of the cemetery it is natural for people to assume that the cemetery belongs to the Ebenezer Baptist Church but the vast majority of the cemetery is under the care of the Ebenezer Cemetery Association.

The cemetery was established in the 1880s through the vision and dedication of Elizabeth Miller Bettis and her daughter Emma. They were instrumental in planting the magnolia and cedar trees that remain standing. Through the years, donations and bequeaths have helped establish a cemetery fund. This money is held in trust and the principle is not available for the association to use for routine maintenance. A small board of volunteers oversees the care of this beautiful cemetery which is no small task.

Members of the Ebenezer Cemetery Association: Carroll Clark, Chairman, Pam Cook, Thomas Grandy, Sheila Huiet and Philip Musgrave.

Members of the Trenton Garden Club include Doris Camp, President, Maryann Tabor, Vice President, Barbara Jay, Treasurer, Karen Helms, Secretary. Members: Mary Ficik, Carolyn Ehle, Pat Smith, Heather Cappabianca and Angela Powell.