BPLA Celebrates First Finishing Class

First Finishing Class of Bettis Preparatory Leadership Academy (in no particular order): Takia Glover, LaQuashiaGraham, Serenity Hilton, Madison Marrero, Jordan McKie, Joshua McKie, Jada Moore, K’Mya Moore, Davin Parks, Kendrick Pough, D’Onna Satterwhite, and Maria Sims.

​Bettis Preparatory Leadership Academy celebrated its first finishing class Thursday evening, May 26, 2022, at the Nicholson Building, part of the historic Bettis Academy campus in Trenton, SC. In her remarks to the finishing 8th graders and to attendees, Dr. Myrtis Brightharp-Walker noted that this class started with the school itself in 2018. In her emotional speech, she assured those finishing that the teachers and staff of BPLA would continue to look after them as they journey through high school and beyond.

​Along with Dr. Walker, speakers also included Michael Thom of the SC Public Charter School District and the Reverend George L. Brightharp. The Rev. Brightharp was so honored to be a part of the celebration that he noted his desire that it been known that he spoke to the first ever finishing class of BPLA.

​Finishing 8th graders who participated in the ceremony included Jeremiah Talbert, who led the Pledge of Allegiance; Jada Moore, who gave her fellow graduates words of inspiration; and Madison Marrero and Kendrick Pough, who shared in the reading of a poem. Tyrus Goodwin and his daughter as well as the BPLA chorus performed during the service. Finishing students were presented with certificates and goodie-bags to mark the occasion.