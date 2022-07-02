AIKEN – John Drury Mims, 57, beloved husband of Holly Watts Mims entered into the arms of his Heavenly Father on June 29, 2022, at his home in Aiken, S.C. He was surrounded by his loving wife and his children. He fought a four-year battle with Bladder Cancer. He was born on February 20, 1965, in Charleston, S.C. He spent his childhood in Orangeburg, S.C. where he made many fond memories with lifelong friend Eddie Kinsey and brother Will. He also spent each summer at Garden City Beach with is favorite grandmother, Gra-Gra, aunts, uncles, and numerous cousins.

Dru attended Orangeburg Wilkerson High School where he credits his high school coach for encouraging him, believing in him, and building a great platform for his recruitment. During high school he was recruited by Clemson, Tennessee, Georgia and U.S.C. He went on to attend University of South Carolina and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree un interdisciplinary Studies. While at USC he began his college football career with Joe Morrison, The Black Magic Season included friendships with Mike Hold, Raynard Brown, David Poinsett, Ray Bingham, Woody Myers and Tommy Gardner to name a few.

He went on to earn a Masters Degree in Education from Charleston Southern University. While earning his degree he was an assistant football coach where he met a dear friend Jon Davis.

He also attended Columbia Bible College and Southeastern Theology Seminary. This filled his heart and mind for the gospel of Jesus. He enjoyed teaching Sunday School, mission trips and taking youth to Sea Salt.

Dru enjoyed his many years spent teaching high school students, coaching football, and wrestling. His greatest rewards were the times spent getting to know his students and players. He was the best at encouraging his students to be the best that they could be. His final degree, Educational Specialists was earned at Lincoln University.

Dru is survived by his loving wife of 33 years Holly, son John Dru Mims, daughter Claire McLaurin Mims-Haffly (Austin) and three beautiful grandsons, Caleb, Elliott and Luke that lovingly called him Pop.

Dru and Holly are members of Mercy Church in Aiken, S.C.

Dru enjoyed the outdoors. He loved planting roses, fruit trees and a multitude of perennial flowers. Hs greatest joy was boating and fishing with his children and grandchildren. Dru’s parents are Dr. William Walton Mims, Jr, and the late Joyce Guy Skipper.

Dru was preceded in death by his son, Drayton Wyatt Mims. His favorite scripture is from the book of Ephesians. Ephesians 2:8&9 For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith -and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God – not by works, so that no one can boast.

A funeral to celebrate Dru’s life will be held at Edgefield First Baptist Church, 212 Church Street, Edgefield, S.C. on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 4:00 with Kenny Murphy and Tod Wilson officiating. The family will greet friends at the 3:00 prior to service. A burial will immediately follow at Academy Gardens, Church Street, Edgefield, S.C.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.