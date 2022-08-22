Gloria Ligons – Ridge Spring, S.C.

Ridge Spring, SC – Gloria Jean Bibbs Ligons entered into rest August 17, 2022 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers.

Mrs. Ligons, a native of Edgefield County, was a member of Coleman Ridge Baptist Church. She was employed with Dodgeland of Columbia.

Survivors include her husband, Ivory Ligons of the home; Children/God-Children, Kesha (Welvin) Simpkins, Shayla Pixley, Kevin Bibbs, Lynwood Pixley, Jr., and Jay Cummings; two sisters, Dorothy Bibbs and Annie Pixley; one brother, Leroy (Patricia) Bibbs; two grandchildren, Braylen and Braxton Simpkins; a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held at 12:00 PM Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at River of Life Church with the Rev. T. J. Conley officiating. Interment followed at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery.

G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, Edgefield, SC.