June Covar- Edgefield, SC

June Cato Covar, of Edgefield, South Carolina died on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

A celebration of her life will be held at Edgefield First Baptist Church at 11am on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Following the service, the family will receive friends at the church.

June was born in Trenton, South Carolina on December 13, 1934, as one of six children of Hubert E. and Myrtle C. Cato. She graduated from Trenton High School where she was a proud member of the girls’ basketball team. She spent most of her working career with the Department of Veterans Affairs in Augusta, Ga. June and her late husband, Robert A. “Bobby”Covar raised two boys, Jeff and Brad (Genna) Covar. They were proud grandparents of Christina (Clark) Mullins, Anne Marie and Reed Covar.

June loved her many friends and spending time with her late-in-life partner, Dr. Jim Hawk until his death in 2021.

The family would like to thank everyone assisting with her healthcare over the last few years and the many meals, phone calls, and cards during her six years battling cancer.

Memorials may be sent to Episcopal Church of the Ridge, P.O Box 206, Trenton, S.C. 29847, Edgefield First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 624, Edgefield, SC 29824 or the Edgefield Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 523, Edgefield, S.C. 29824.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home. Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com