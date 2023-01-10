Jim McCord- Trenton, S.C.

James W. “Jim” McCord, Sr., 80, of Watson Rd., Trenton, SC,husband of Bertha Holmes McCord entered into rest on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Sweetwater Baptist Church Chapel, with burial to follow in Ebenezer Cemetery in Trenton, SC. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 PM Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home 801 Columbia Rd., Edgefield, SC 29824.

Jim was born in Washington, GA to the late Wilbur and Elizabeth Bradshaw McCord. He retired from the Edgefield County Treasurer’s Office as Treasurer and was a former employee of Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home and a member of Sweetwater Baptist Church.

Jim is survived by his wife, one daughter, Janet M. (Jack)Anderson; one son, J. Wesley (Debra) McCord, Jr.; one sister, Nina Parker; one brother, Charlie (Debby) McCord; eight grandchildren, David (Sarah) Byars, Jayme (Brian) Whittington, Joshua (Shelby) Wearn, Jacob McCord, Emma McCord, Jackson Anderson, James Anderson, and Caleb McCord; and six great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter, Lynn Byars.

