Patricia H .Plowden- North Augusta, SC

Patricia Hinson Plowden, 96 of N. Augusta, S.C. entered intorest on July 27, 2023. She was born in St. Petersburg, FL, raised there until going to Brewton-Parker Boarding School for several years, then admitted to Furman University, graduating in 1948. There she met her husband, Cliff, and were married October 9, 1948.

In Greenville, Pat and Cliff had 3 sons, David, Tom and John, and being members of First Baptist Church, raised them through their college years. In 1972, she began a ten-year career working as a Counselor, then in the Admissions Office @ Greenville TEC, the newly formed State enterprise to teach and train citizens for better jobs. A big change came in 1982, as Dan River Mills, with Cliff an Officer, moved the corporate headquarters back to Danville, VA. Thus, they had a new homein Danville and quickly, made new friends through the First Baptist Church of Danville, the Danville Country Club, their neighbors, and Pat playing bridge.

After Cliff retired from Dan River Mills, they had several years to travel and to come back to South Carolina to visit sons/wives and grandchildren. Then through health episodes, Cliff died in 1998, and Pat continued playing bridge, through the years in American Bridge Association tournaments, in achieving her goal of Life Grand Master; Christian courses such as “Bible Study Fellowship” and “Experiencing God”; regular weekly meals with friends at restaurants, the Danview and Joe&Mimmas.

In 2015, her Macular Degeneration became pronounced, thus a joint decision was made to move into Tom and Kathy’s home in Edgefield County. Pat was able to stay with them 4 years, yet in declining health, led to the last 4 years living at the Brookdale Assisted Living facility, in North Augusta. The staff @ Brookdale are thanked for their attentiveness in giving graceful care.

On Saturday, August 12th, 11:00am, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Greenville, she will be interred in the Plowden section, next to her husband.

Any memorial gift, please send to her local Church, where she actively attended until needing Brookdale’s care. Fish Camp Fellowship PO Box 8015 North Augusta, S.C. 29861

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

