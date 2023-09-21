Clay Thompson- Edgefield, SC

Robert “Clay” Thompson, Sr., 64, of Edgefield, SC, husband of Margaret Ann Miller Thompson entered into rest on September 14, 2023.

Clay was born in Augusta, Georgia as the son of Betty and George Thompson. Clay retired from SRNS and was a member of Republican Baptist Church.

Clay is survived by his wife Margaret, sons Robert C. Thompson, Jr. (Jennifer), Miller Thompson (Kalei), Ben Thompson (Abbey), grandchildren Kennedy, Presley, Maggie,Briar, Aubrie, Kayli, Braiden, Anna Grace Thompson, brother Mike Thompson (Beth), sister Cindy Boyleston (Rick). Clay is predeceased by one brother Tommy Thompson.

A service will be held at 3:00pm, Sunday, September 17, 2023, at Republican Baptist Church, 610 Republican Rd. Clarks Hill, SC 29821 with burial in the church cemetery. Family will receive friends before the service at the church from 1:30pm-3:00pm.

Memorials may be made to Republican Baptist Church, 610 Republican Rd. Clarks Hill, SC 29821 or to the charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

