Pat McKie- Edgefield, S.C.

Patricia Thomas McKie “Pat”, 89, joined Jesus on September 6, 2023.

Pat was born in Edgefield on February 17, 1934, to Davis Nathaniel Thomas and Helen Wood Thomas. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 66 years, Bob. Also, her aunts and uncles who were raised as her siblings: Hugh Wood,Otis Wood, Ruth Byrd, Alma Padgett, Bernice Fulmer and Hazel Clark. Pat graduated from Edgefield High School in 1952 where she was an outstanding point guard on the basketball team. She was crowned “Miss Edgefield” and was “May Flower Queen.” She graduated from Columbia College in May of 1956 and married her hometown sweetheart, Bobby McKie, in June. The two moved to Germany where Bob began his military career as a Lt. in the United States Army. They began their family in Heidelberg and moved twenty-one times before returning to Edgefield to retire in 1976. During Bob’s military career, Pat was an active military wife, a teacher, and a devoted Mother. She was mother to Debra McKie Durham (Ken) of Edgefield, Barbara McKie Inabinet (Buddy) of Sullivan’s Island, and Laura McKie Jolly (Rankin) of Aiken. Pat was an involved and adored grandmother to Casey Barrow (Otis), Amy Durham, C.R. Jolly (Brooke), Manse Jolly (Jordan) and Lee Jolly. She was a beloved great-grandmother to Crayton Strickland, Kylie Strickland, Gunner Barrow, Silas Barrow, Zoey Jolly, and Asher Jolly.

Pat taught in public and private schools where she excelled at being fun and creative and effective. She was a lifelong member of Edgefield First Baptist Church. As a child, Pat played the piano for the church. Later in life she coordinated Bible School; Sang in choir, traveled on mission trips and served on the benevolence committee. She was the “First lady of Edgefield” during the years her husband served as Edgefield’s mayor.

She owned and operated Robber’s Roost, an antique store in Edgefield. Pat served in the garden club and organized and participated in numerous community events. She was a “storyteller.” She traveled to libraries, schools, churches, and even to Jonesboro, Tennessee, to tell stories following the theme. “a story under every hat!”

Pat was fun and funny. She enjoyed and cherished her friends. She loved to travel. Her favorite trips were to Israel, Australia, Sky Valley, Edisto, Pawley’s Island and Hawaii. She was fashionable and was known for dressing impeccably. She could sew and was an excellent cook. She was an awesome decorator and enjoyed entertaining. She loved the Clemson Tigers and took her grandchildren (even the ones who turned out to be Gamecocks) to Clemson games. Each Halloween, she along with her husband dressed in costumes to give away candy and make children laugh. Christmas, they became Mrs. Clause and Mr., creating laughter and fun for the family and anyone else they could coerce into stopping by. The became American Flags on the fourth of July. She loved her donkeys and cats and dogs, especially Punkie, Marty, and Steve. Most of all she enjoyed doting on her children, (really all children), her grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren. Pat loved Jesus. She was a kind, strong, positive inspiration to many.

Our family sincerely thank all the medical staff, our Edgefield First Baptist Church Family. Our dear relatives and friends. And our loyal aids who stayed the course for “Miss Pat” and our family. Eternal thank you, for love and prayers and support.

Memorials may be made to Edgefield First Baptist Church, PO Box 624, Edgefield, South Carolina 29824 or Connie Maxwell Children’s Home 810 Maxwell Ave. Greenwood, SC 29646.

A church service will be held Saturday, September 9, 2023, in the sanctuary of Edgefield First Baptist Church at 11:00am. The family will receive friends after the service in the church hall.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

