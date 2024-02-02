Donald Avant Jr.

EDGEFIELD – Donald Ray Avant Jr (Pokie), 49, passed away in his home in Edgefield on Jan 15, 2024.

He was born Dec 30, 1974 in Fort Collins, CO to Cindy and Don Avant. Growing up the family moved to a lot of places. One was Parkton, NC where he graduated from St. Paul High School. He then joined the Army National Guard where he “played” with tanks. Eventually they moved to Beaufort, SC where Don spent most of his adult life. His talents for learning different things lead him to be a service tech, cook, and DJ. Until his passing he was a beloved member of the Enmarket crew.

He will be greatly missed by his customers, his friends and his family. Don is survived by his daughter Olivia Avant of Beaufort, brother Travis (Julie) Avant of Beaufort, sisters Angelina (Christopher) Parker of Edgefield, Christina (Richard) Ewing of Rapid City, SD and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by mother Cynthia (Aragon) Avant, father Donald Avant, sister Donna Avant, grandparents Elieseo (Eli) Aragon Jr, Mildred (Beach) Avant and Barnell Avant. A celebration of life will be held in Beaufort, SC at a later date. To stay in formed, email snapdraagon@gmail.com