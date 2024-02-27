Timothy Bryan Hayes I, age 75, peacefully passed away at his home on Friday, February 23, 2024, after a 5-1/2-yearstruggle with dementia. He was surrounded with love by his wife Lisa, daughter Lindsay, son Bryan, and son-in-law Bob. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph “Rudy” C. Hayes and Mary Bryan Hayes.

Born in Augusta, GA, Tim graduated from Richmond Academy in 1967. He was a Marine Corp veteran and served a total of 6 years from 1969 until receiving an Honorable Discharge in 1975. During his time of service, he received the National Defense Service Medal. Tim earned his Associate in Arts degree from Brewton Parker College in 1970. He attended Georgia Southern University from 1970-1973 and was a member of Delta Sigma Pi. Tim earned hisBachelor of Business Administration degree from Augusta College in 1975.

Tim had an incredible work ethic and was extremely committed and took pride in his profession. He worked 34 years for the same manufacturing company in Evans, GA, Kennametal Industries (formerly TRW and Greenfield Industries), beginning in customer service and advancing to hold various management positions during the course of his career there. In 2014, Tim completely changed professions and founded Hayes Insurance Solutions and continued his insurance work until 2018. He always said that his insurance work was so important to him because he felt like he was really helping people.

When he was not working, Tim was extremely disciplined at trying to keep fit and healthy. He spent years as a long-distance runner, competing in a number of races locally and at one time served as President of the Augusta Striders running club. Even after no longer competing in races, he continued his running for exercise and spent many hours working out in local gym clubs. Tim also loved Civil War history and attended meetings of the Civil War Roundtable and volunteered at Wounded Warrior Project.

But above and beyond work and exercise, Tim was a loving husband and father completely devoted to providing for his family and their future. He completely shared household responsibilities with his working wife and did all the outside work, including planting an annual vegetable garden. Tim never missed his children’s sports games or school functionsand other activities. Most Saturday nights were family dinner nights out and visiting Mama and Papa. He was always ready for the family’s annual vacation to Hilton Head each summer, when he could put work aside and relax, play with his children in the pool, go for a beach run with his brother-in-law, sit and read a book, go on nightly family beach walks, compete for best putt at family miniature golf night, and dine out Friday night at Crazy Crab in Harbor Town. Some of the most special times with his wife were Saturday morning coffee together after a long and busy week, 10-year anniversary trip to Vermont, occasional weekend trips to North Georgia and Hilton Head, and a wonderful 2-week trip in 2019 to eight National Parks in the Western US.

And Tim, in true southern gentleman form, was always friendly and respectful towards other people, always ready to smile and extend a friendly handshake, hold a door for a lady, pay a compliment, or ask if he could help you in any way.

Tim’s passing is a devastating loss, but the tremendous struggles of his disease are now over, and he rests in peace eternally with the Lord. Incredibly loved, admired, and respected for his integrity, Tim will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

Tim is survived by his wife of 28 years (1990-2013 and 2018-present) Lisa Dahl Hayes, daughter Lindsay Christine Roulusonis (Bob), son Timothy Bryan Hayes II (Ashton),grandson William Bryan “Will” Hayes, sister Cynthia HayesPlageman (John), and nephews Scott Plageman (Walker)and Parker Plageman (Kaydie), and three great nephews. He is also survived by a number of cousins on his mother’s side who meet once a year at his mother’s home place, “the farm”, in Edgefield, SC to spend time together to reminisce and share stories and enjoy a good ole Southern country meal under the pecan trees. A special sincere thanks to Tim’s long-time friend, Charlie Beale, who devoted time for monthly coffee and reminiscing with Tim and who continued to regularly visit during the final stage of Tim’s disease.

Tim will be laid to rest next to his parents on “Bryan Hill” at Little Stevens Creek Baptist Church, in Edgefield, SC.

In lieu of flowers or other gifts to the family, please consider making a contribution in honor and memory of Tim to Madison Heights Memory Care in Evans, Georgia. Tim’s family is extremely grateful for the loving care and compassion shown to Tim during his time as a resident there and for making his final months of life as meaningful and enjoyable as possible with music, art, games, animal visits, and outings.

A Memorial service will be held at 11:30 am Saturday March 2, 2024, at Bryan Farm, on Outzs Rd., Edgefield, SC 29824.

