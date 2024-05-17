David R. Smith- Edgefield, SC

David Reid Smith, 70 husband of Jan Corley Smith of Edgefield entered into rest on May 12, 2024.

David was born in Spartanburg, SC as the son of the late Doris and Boyce Smith Jr. David was a retired pharmacist and a member of Gilgal Baptist Church where he was a deacon. It was well known that David was a wonderful husband and loving father and grandfather.

David is survived by his wife Jan, two children Zachary David Smith (Leona), Sara Elizabeth Searcy (Jason), two grandchildren Wyatt David Smith, Emily Sara Searcy, two sisters Peggy Band, Susan Moore, two brothers Boyce Smith and James Smith.

A visitation will be held from 10:00am-11:00am on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Gilgal Baptist Church with a memorial service to follow at 11:00am at the church. Memorials may be made to Gilgal building fund, PO Box 42 Edgefield, SC 29824.Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home. Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.