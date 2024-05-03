Elizabeth Ouzts McClendon- Edgefield, SC

Elizabeth Ouzts McClendon, 93 wife of the late Harold L. McClendon of Edgefield, SC entered into rest on April 26, 2024 in Keysville, Ga.

Elizabeth was born in Johnston, SC as the daughter of the late Inez Wise Ouzts and James Daniel Ouzts. She was a 1952 University of Maryland graduate of Nursing and continued on to work as a registered nurse for the V.A Hospital in Augusta, Ga for twenty years and for a short while at a local nursing home and University Hospital.

Elizabeth is survived by her sister Helen O. Padgett, granddaughter Ashley Griffin Mayers, her devoted friends and caregivers Claire Elliott and Dean Boyd. Elizabeth was predeceased by her son D. Lawrence McClendon, her daughter Gayle McClendon Jarriel and daughter Latane McClendon Mayers.

There will be a private invitation graveside service being held at Eastview Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home. Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.