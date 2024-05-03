Louise J. Gibson- Edgefield, SC

EDGEFIELD – Louise Johnson Gibson, 97 wife of the late Frank H. Gibson Sr. of Edgefield, entered into rest on April 28, 2024.

Louise was born in Edgefield, as the daughter of the late Effie B. Eubanks Johnson and Luther H. Johnson. Louise was a retired medical secretary from Edgefield County Hospital after thirty plus years and an elementary lunchroom manager for ten years. Louise was a lifelong member of Antioch Baptist Church and was a loving, wonderful mother, and grandmother to all in her life.

Louise is survived by her son Frank Howard Gibson Jr. (Diane), daughter Ann G. Stokes, two special daughters Vivian Timmerman and Linda Chrisco, seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, eleven great great grandchildren. Louise is predeceased by her oldest daughter Irene and son-in-law William Heustess.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00pm Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery with family greeting friends after the service at the graveside. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Lottie Moon missions memorial at Antioch, 1843 Hwy 23 W. Edgefield, SC 29824.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home. Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.