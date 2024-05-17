Ralph Mc Farland- Trenton, SC

Ralph Harrill McFarland of Trenton, South Carolina passed away on May 13, 2024, at the age of 86. Ralph was born on August 10,1937, in Ellenboro, North Carolina. He was the son of the late Paul Angus McFarland and Dorothy Harrill McFarland Livingston and brother of the late Robert Angus McFarland.

He is survived by his daughters Kim McFarland Padgett, Shannon McFarland Maddox (Robert), and Rhonda McFarland Baker (Kevin). Ralph is survived by his sisters Sarah (Milton) Scott and Janice McElmurray. He was the proud grandfather of Adam Baker, Tyler Padgett (Christa), April Baker English (Tanner), Amber Baker, Kristyn Padgett Jones (Aaron), Olivia Maddox Bishop (Jeremy), Jess Maddox (Avery) and great-grandchildren Mila English and Graham Jones.

Ralph served his country in the Army as a Signal Supply and Communications Specialist, both active duty and reserves. He was the owner of Ralph McFarland Body Shop, at various locations in the CSRA, for over 40 years.He enjoyed retirement reading the newspaper on his back porch and watching his horses and wildlife roam the pastures of his beloved farm in Trenton.

A private service will be held by the family. Gifts may be made to the Edgefield County School District Education Foundation for the Raymond Morton Citizenship Award, 3 Par Drive, Johnston, SC 29832. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home. Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.