Tony Corley – Edgefield, SC

Anthony “Tony” Wade Corley, 61 husband of Mary Smith Corley of Edgefield entered into rest on May 8, 2024.

Tony was born in Greenwood, SC as the son of Joyce Turner Corley and the late A. Lionel Corley. He was the former owner of OMC Fabrication and was a retired welding instructor for the S.C. Department of Corrections in Trenton, S.C. Tony was also a member of the Concordia Lodge #50 as well as a member of the Edgefield Church of God.

Tony is survived by his wife Mary, his mother Joyce, daughters Jennifer Corley, Taylor Borden (Cody), a special nephew Josh Corley (McKenzie), Grandchildren Cohen Wade and Cash Dennis Borden, Gracie, Hadleigh and Finley Corley, sisters Lynn Hammond, Olivia Wilson, a special cousin Shirley Phillips. Predeceased by brothers Robert “Bobby” Corley, and Alvin “Al” Corley.

A visitation will be held from 4pm-6pm, Sunday, May 12, 2024,at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, 801 Columbia Rd. Edgefield, SC. A graveside service will be held at 11:00am on Monday, May 13, 2004, at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery, Johnston, SC. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home. Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.