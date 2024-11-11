Biggs Elected To Represent South Carolina’s Third Congressional District

Lieutenant Colonel Sheri Biggs has secured a historic victory in the election to

represent South Carolina’s Third Congressional District in Congress, becoming the first

woman to represent the district and only the second Republican woman elected to

Congress from South Carolina. Biggs is a Colonel in the Air National Guard and is a

board certified family nurse practitioner.



Having successfully won a seven-way primary, including a runoff, to claim the

Republican nomination – Biggs has received over 71% of the vote in the General

Election. In the Edgefield County vote Biggs received 8,940; Democrat Bryon Best

received 4,344 votes and Alliance Mike Bedenbaugh received 277 votes.



In her victory speech, Biggs stressed her commitment to providing the district with

servant leadership and a focus on delivering results.

“I am ready to get to work to heal our nation’s mental, fiscal and spiritual problems. I

am ready to get to work to secure our border, tackle inflation, protect our tax dollars,

and keep the promises to our veterans.



To the greatest people in this nation – the people of South Carolina’s Third

Congressional District, my pledge remains that no one will work harder for you than me.



I will serve you with honor, integrity, and a true understanding that this congressional

seat belongs to you. I will not let you down!”