CAPT William B. Hunt Obituary

Captain William B. Hunt, USN Ret., of Trenton SC, passed away peacefully on

November 12, 2024, surrounded by loving family.

Born on September 10, 1943, to a young Navy family, Bill spent his early childhood on

the family farm in Mitchellville, MD, while his father was away at war. He grew up in

Alexandria, VA, and graduated from the US Naval Academy with a degree in

Mechanical Engineering in 1965. While at the Academy, he was the captain of the golf

team and remained an avid golfer all his life—scoring six holes-in-one before retiring his

clubs. He earned a master’s degree in administration (systems management) from

George Washington University and attended the Naval War College in Newport, RI.

After graduating from the War College, he was serving as the Aide to its President when

he met and married the love of his life, Penny Makoske Rehm, in 1977. Together, they

moved 20 times throughout Bill’s 32-year Naval career. One of those moves brought

him to Charleston to serve as the Commanding Officer of the guided missile frigate USS

Julius A. Furer (FFG-6). He and Penny fell in love with South Carolina and decided they

would retire there—which they did years later, in 1996.

Another of those moves found them stationed in Honolulu, HI, where Bill took command

of the guided missile cruiser USS Worden (CG-18), which he sailed into battle in the

Persian Gulf during Desert Storm. His career also saw him serve as the Naval Attaché

to the US embassies in Paris, France and Quito, Ecuador. Bill often said that one of his

highlights in Ecuador was successfully deterring terrorists who had taken over the

Darwin Center in the Galapagos Islands.

However, his proudest career moment was when he was XO of the USS Whipple (FF-

1062) and conducted the US Navy’s largest at-sea rescue, pulling 410 starving

Vietnamese refugees from a crippled boat in a stormy South China Sea. (USS Whipple

rescue August 22, 1978.)

After his retirement from the Navy, CAPT Hunt served as an adjunct professor at the

Citadel, as headmaster of the Bowman Academy, and then as the head of the Navy

JROTC program at Strom Thurmond High School in Johnston, SC, before fully retiring.

As anyone who knew him will tell you—no matter where he was in the world, he was

always on the lookout for the best golf course or a flowing stream where he could cast

his beloved fly rod. Bill was famous for sharp eyes that could spot a four-leaf clover in

the middle of a field or locate a lost piece of jewelry that no one else could find. He was

known by many as a great leader with a huge heart who was willing to give his time to

others, and who would speak to anyone from a pauper to a prince as if they were an old

friend. He was a gifted and patient teacher whose love for Christ shone through in all he

did.

Bill leaves behind his beloved wife Penny and his treasured children Cynthia Morris

(Anthony), William B. Hunt Jr. “Beau” (Stacey), Greg Rehm, Laurie Skinner (Jim), and

Kimberley Johnston (George). He will also be missed by his grandchildren: Elyse

Morris, Aidyn Morris, Soleil Rose, Camilla Allan, Hunter Allan (Haley), Michael Skinner

(deceased) James Skinner, Lauren Skinner, Luke Johnston, and Madeleine Johnston,

and his great-granddaughters Ava and Remi.

He also leaves behind a cherished sister, Jane Kieninger (Doug). He was predeceased

by his father, CAPT Ralph B. Hunt USN, mother Eva Sophronia Waesche Hunt Barbaro,

stepfather RADM Joseph Barbaro USN, and brother Ralph Waesche Hunt (Linda).

He is greatly missed by his faithful border collie Sugar and loving pup Hunley.

As a faithful servant of the one true living God, Bill strove to know, love, and serve his

Lord. His memorial service will be held at Johnston First Baptist Church on November

16, 2024, at 11:00 am; he will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral

Home.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com