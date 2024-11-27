THANKSGIVING HAS A WHOLE NEW (AMAZING) MEANING FOR OUR FAMILY THIS YEAR

By Mike Rosier



PARRIS ISLAND, SC – Thanksgiving has always been an especially meaningful time of year for our family. As a people of faith, purposefully setting aside time to reflect in extreme gratitude on the many blessings in our lives is an important activity.



This year, however, Thanksgiving has taken on a wholly new (and amazing) meaning.



Following graduation on Wednesday (Nov. 27, 2024) held on the Major General Oscar F. Peatross Parade Deck at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD), Parris Island, SC, our daughter, Private First Class, Sara Rosier, officially earned the title of United States Marine. She served with distinction as first squad leader for Third Training Battalion and Lima Company’s Platoon 3097. We are now a military family and it’s something we’re thankful for. First, we say THANK YOU to our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for placing a hedge of protection around our daughter and blessing her throughout life.



Our gratitude goes so much further, though, as without the support of so many people in the Aiken and Edgefield county communities, Sara could not have reached this milestone in her life.



So many teachers and administrators and faith leaders, family members and friends (and now U.S. Marines) have helped mold and shape Sara and come alongside my wife, Sheila, and I each step of the way. I will never forget being horrified while watching a video of a pre-kindergarten Sara pitch an absolutely epic tantrum. I had no idea then she would eventually channel all that extra energy into long marches, sharpshooting marksmanship and sharing her limited rations with other soldiers during the most intense portion of Marine Corps training.



THANK YOU to everyone at Creative Learning Center in Edgefield. Sara’s education began in your arms. You mean the world to us, always and forever, #RyanStrong.



THANK YOU to everyone at W.E. Parker Elementary School in Edgefield, and especially our long-suffering pre-kindergarten teacher, Jenny (Livingston) Herlong.



THANK YOU to everyone at Merriwether Elementary School (MES) In North Augusta (especially Little Colts After School and Monique McCain), and everyone at Byrd Elementary in Graniteville. Current MES Principal, Sara-Beth Brown, served as assistant principal at Byrd Elementary when Sara (and our son, Dylan) were students there. Small world.



THANK YOU to everyone at New Ellenton STEAM Middle Magnet School and former principal, Shunte Dugar, and former art teacher, Dr. Kimberly Fontanez. You loved, nurtured and supported Sara during an awkward time of life, and you helped develop both her artistic talent and love of art. During recruit training, Sara and other similarly talented Marines designed and created flags for platoons and their drill instructors at MCRD, Parris Island.



THANK YOU to everyone at Silver Bluff High School (Go Dogs!) and former principal, Dr. Katie Hawks; current Senior Naval Science Instructor, Brian Goldschmidt; former Naval Science Instructor Frank “Gunny” Carson; and former “Silver Spirit” band director, Lance Stockton. Sara served as Operations Officer during her senior year at “The Bluff” for the Devil Dogs NJROTC unit, which was recognized as the most improved unit in the nation during the 2022-23 school year.



THANK YOU to Aiken County voters for approving a renewal of the Penny Sales Tax that will continue to support public education, educators and students like Sara. My former colleagues at the Aiken County Public School District (and board members) have done an AMAZING job as stewards of your faith and funding and I have no doubt that will continue for many years to come.



THANK YOU to USC Aiken, the members of Our Community Salutes (Midlands South Carolina) and the Gary Beikirch Family. During this year’s Enlistee Recognition Gala, Sara was presented with the Gary Beikirch Award for selflessness, integrity and leadership. Thank you for supporting the dreams of young men and women like Sara who choose sacrifice and service over self in a military career. We hope she continues to make you proud.



THANK YOU to everyone in our family of faith at Graniteville Community Church (including Pastor Brandon Key and Sierra Key, our Nicaragua Missions Team and our youth leaders, past and present). You are an amazing blessing to our family, and most especially to Sara.



THANK YOU to our awesome family and friends. You’ve been there with us from the very beginning, and we love each and every one of you.



THANK YOU to our new United States Marine Corps (USMC) family and the incredible drill instructors aboard MCRD, Parris Island. We’re just getting started (OORAH)!



THANK YOU to “KTO” for the most amazing USMC graduation week gift. Like, ever.



THANK YOU to all of you (in advance) for your prayers for Sara as she embarks on a new journey with an elite fraternity – The Few, The Proud, the United States Marines.



Mike Rosier is a former Director of Communications with the Aiken County Public School District and current Public Information Officer for the Edgefield County School District.