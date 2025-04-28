March for Parks 2025

Bettis Academy Heritage Team
This group sponsors the March for Parks each year to raise money for the restoration and
upkeep of the historic buildings at the Academy.Seated in front: Minne Nickerson; First row: Karen Lewis, Lunette Patten, Patricia Knight, Shirley Tillman; Back Row, Left to right: Alva Lewis, Alphonzo Peterson Lorenzo Williams, Johnella Bing, Diedre Tanks, Joanne D’antignac, Jackie Simpkins, Letitia Tanks. Not pictured, Donna Harris, Barbara Peterson, Tymika Tillman.
Saturday, April 19, was a summery day with lots of sunshine and mild
breezes. Bettis Academy shone brightly at the Park that is now an
Edgefield County attraction for all citizens. Attendees sheltered
themselves from the rising heat under their tents and under the shade
trees. All ages were there to enjoy the food and festivities.
PHOTO of Ethel Butler, Grand Marshal
Mrs. Ethel B. Butler was Grand Marshal for the March for Parks
“Earth Day Celebration”, Saturday, April 19, 2025, 10:00 a.m..
Mrs. Butler graduated valedictorian of Bettis Academy High
School in 1954. After graduating from South Carolina State
College, she began her teaching career. By the time she retired,
she had taught all grades (1-12) and all subject areas. But, her
teaching career did not end with retirement. If you care to listen,
you will realize that Mrs. Butler is a wealth of knowledge on life
and the rich history of Bettis Academy. She shared this
knowledge in her articles she wrote for the Advertiser over 20
years before she retired to a less rigid writing schedule – at least
several times a year.
Just mention “Bettis Academy” and her eyes will light up; her
smile will become a grin and you will be a sprinkled with a brief
history and fond memories of her Academy days. Yes, Mrs.
Butler has a true love for Bettis Academy and exemplifies it
through words and support of Bettis Academy, the programs and
projects as well as her dedication and support to the entire
community.