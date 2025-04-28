March for Parks 2025

Bettis Academy Heritage Team

This group sponsors the March for Parks each year to raise money for the restoration and

upkeep of the historic buildings at the Academy.Seated in front: Minne Nickerson; First row: Karen Lewis, Lunette Patten, Patricia Knight, Shirley Tillman; Back Row, Left to right: Alva Lewis, Alphonzo Peterson Lorenzo Williams, Johnella Bing, Diedre Tanks, Joanne D’antignac, Jackie Simpkins, Letitia Tanks. Not pictured, Donna Harris, Barbara Peterson, Tymika Tillman.

Saturday, April 19, was a summery day with lots of sunshine and mild

breezes. Bettis Academy shone brightly at the Park that is now an

Edgefield County attraction for all citizens. Attendees sheltered

themselves from the rising heat under their tents and under the shade

trees. All ages were there to enjoy the food and festivities.

PHOTO of Ethel Butler, Grand Marshal



Mrs. Ethel B. Butler was Grand Marshal for the March for Parks

“Earth Day Celebration”, Saturday, April 19, 2025, 10:00 a.m..

Mrs. Butler graduated valedictorian of Bettis Academy High

School in 1954. After graduating from South Carolina State

College, she began her teaching career. By the time she retired,

she had taught all grades (1-12) and all subject areas. But, her

teaching career did not end with retirement. If you care to listen,

you will realize that Mrs. Butler is a wealth of knowledge on life

and the rich history of Bettis Academy. She shared this

knowledge in her articles she wrote for the Advertiser over 20

years before she retired to a less rigid writing schedule – at least

several times a year.



Just mention “Bettis Academy” and her eyes will light up; her

smile will become a grin and you will be a sprinkled with a brief

history and fond memories of her Academy days. Yes, Mrs.

Butler has a true love for Bettis Academy and exemplifies it

through words and support of Bettis Academy, the programs and

projects as well as her dedication and support to the entire

community.