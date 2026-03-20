Saturday, March 21

Ridge Healthcare Foundation will sponsor their third annual Fun Run Saturday, March 21. The 5K/Run Walk will begin and end at 129 Courthouse Square in Edgefield at 10 am. There will be short races for ages 3-7. This is a family friendly event with jump houses, a 360 photo booth, and vendors on the square. Calvin Henderson will be the MC. The race begins at 10 am.

The mission of the Ride Healthcare Foundation to improve and support the Edgefield County Hospital. In the past, they have purchased new beds and EKG machines, the emergency room door and renovated the hair salon. Three scholarships are given yearly to graduating seniors who are going into the medical field. This year they celebrated the opening of the new community pharmacy at the hospital. An informational tent at the Fun Run will give more information on the pharmacy.

See the back page of this paper for more information, to preregister, and a list of the generous sponsors.