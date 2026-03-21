DISTRICT ANNOUNCES TWO PRINCIPAL APPOINTMENTS FOR THE UPCOMING 2026-27 SCHOOL YEAR

Principal Charidy Goldman & Principal Sara-Beth Brown

The Edgefield County School District (ECSD) announces the appointment of experienced school leaders Sara-Beth Brown and Charidy Goldman as principals for the 2026–27 school year. Mrs. Brown will serve as principal of Merriwether Middle School (MMS), and Ms. Goldman will serve as principal of Merriwether Elementary School (MES).

Mrs. Brown currently serves as principal of Merriwether Elementary School, and Ms. Goldman currently serves as principal of W.E. Parker Elementary School (WEP). The leadership assignments were approved by the Edgefield County Board of Trustees during a special called meeting on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. These appointments reflect the district’s continued commitment to ensuring strong, experienced leadership across all schools.

“Decisions involving school leadership transitions are never simple, particularly when valued professional and personal relationships are affected,” said ECSD Superintendent Dr. Kevin O’Gorman. “However, our responsibility is clear. We will always pursue what is in the best interest of all students across this district.”

Under Mrs. Brown’s leadership, Merriwether Elementary School experienced significant academic progress, including nearly a 20 percent increase in SC Ready Math scores and performance levels that exceeded both district and state averages in Math and Reading.

At W.E. Parker Elementary, Ms. Goldman led substantial academic growth over three years. The school improved nearly 11 report card rating points between 2024–25 and the current school year, moving from an “Average” to a “Good” rating. From 2022–23 through 2024–25, WEP students achieved approximately 25 percent growth in English Language Arts (ELA) performance and nearly 12 percent growth in Math.

The principal vacancy at W.E. Parker Elementary School will be posted later this week for qualified internal candidates.

“We have intentionally invested in developing strong future administrators through our ‘Grow Our Own’ leadership initiative,” Dr. O’Gorman added. “That preparation allows us to make thoughtful transitions while maintaining stability and momentum in our schools.”

Community meetings with the incoming principals will be scheduled at each school following the appointment of the next principal of W.E. Parker Elementary School.

Contact the ECSD Public Information Office (PIO) by email at ecsdpio@edgefieldcountyschools.org.