EDGEFIELD COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION APPROVES 2026-27 APPOINTMENT OF JANELLE CLARK-STEVENS AS JOHNSTON-EDGEFIELD-TRENTON (J-E-T) MIDDLE SCHOOL ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL

Johnston, SC – Five years ago, Janelle Clark-Stevens’s first experience working in the Edgefield County School District (ECSD) came during summer session at Johnston-Edgefield-Trenton (J-E-T) Middle School, and she recalls those few short weeks fondly. Now, they will hold an even broader meaning in the greater story of her continuing career in education.

Members of the Edgefield County Board of Education approved Clark-Stevens’s 2026-27 school year appointment as J-E-T Middle School assistant principal during its regular monthly meeting held on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

Returning to the school as an administrator was a personal and professional opportunity she relished.

“When my husband and I moved back to Edgefield — his hometown — I had the opportunity to work at J-E-T for summer school,” said Clark-Stevens. “From day one, the faculty and staff welcomed me like family. That was five years ago, and thankfully, many of those same educators are still there. That experience stayed with me.”

“I’ve always valued working in an environment that feels supportive, collaborative, and family centered,” she added. “The opportunity to return to J-E-T in a leadership role felt like a full-circle moment — one where I could serve in a place that once poured into me. Beyond that, middle school is such a pivotal stage. Students are discovering who they are, and they need strong systems, consistency, and people who genuinely care. I felt called to step into a role where I can help shape both culture and direction during those critical years.”

Clark-Stevens’s educational background includes a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management Degree from Valdosta State University, a Master of Education Degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Georgia Southern University, an Education Leadership Tier 1 Certificate from University of West Georgia, and Educational Specialist Degree in Education Administration from the University of South Carolina.

She is a two-time teacher of the year (in 2018 at Wilkinson County High School in Georgia, and in 2024 at Strom Thurmond High School) and currently serves as Career Academy Implementation Specialist at STHS in addition to serving as current chair of the Edgefield County School District Teacher Forum. She says her transition to school administration at the middle level is possible, in part, by her personal growth and professional experiences at STHS, both as a teacher and a leader.

“I am incredibly thankful for both previous and current administrations at Strom Thurmond High School who trusted me with opportunities that stretched me beyond my classroom,” said Clark-Stevens. “They allowed me to tackle different initiatives, lead teams, analyze data, coordinate events, and support teachers — all of which built my leadership capacity over time.”

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“I’ve always been willing to learn, grow, and step into challenges, even when they were outside my comfort zone,” she added. “Those experiences have shaped me into a leader who values collaboration, organization, clear communication, and student-centered decision-making. Working in the high school setting for 11 years has also given me a deep understanding of what students need academically and socially to be successful long term. I carry those lessons with me as I transition into this new role.”

For Clark-Stevens, serving as a middle-level school administrator will focus her decade-plus of high school experience on supporting teachers and preparing J-E-T Middle Eagles for the transition to the next level of the educational journey.

“What excites me most is the opportunity to make an impact at a new level — especially at a stage where students need support, structure, and love the most,” said Clark-Stevens. “Middle school students are navigating so much growth, and having the chance to pour into them during that time is something I do not take lightly.”

“After 11 years in the high school setting, I am well versed in what students need to build a strong academic and social foundation before they reach those final years,” she added. “I’ve seen what happens when students are prepared — and when they aren’t. Being part of a team that can intentionally equip them earlier, guide them, and help them believe in themselves truly excites me. I’m honored to be part of shaping that journey.”

Contact the ECSD Public Information Office (PIO) by email at ecsdpio@edgefieldcountyschools.org.