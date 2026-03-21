J-E-T Middle School held Black History Program

The word “opportunity” took on a completely new meaning for Johnston-Edgefield-Trenton (J-E-T) Middle School eighth-grade student Maddison Young during the school’s annual black history program held on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, and featuring noted public speaker, comedian, and student motivator Alton Walker. His message to students? Focus on taking advantage of opportunities in life because they are all around us. An empty chair had been placed alone in front of the student body as they were seated in the gymnasium’s bleachers. It was just a normal school chair, but with a message taped to it on several sheets of paper – Students Only: Sit Here If You Believe In Your Greatness. It remained empty for a long time before Maddison finally sat there with few expectations. Later, as Walker addressed students, parents, and school administrators, faculty, staff and guests, he told them opportunity lay everywhere and was available to everyone. All they need do is put forth the effort to seize it and make it theirs. He mentioned this several times and used several examples before asking Maddison to come forward with the chair. “We’re talking about opportunities,” said Walker. “Now flip it on over, upside down.”

Maddison flipped over the chair to see a clear plastic bag taped to the bottom. Her eyes opened wide. The plastic bag wasn’t empty. A murmur of collective realization and shock surged through the crowd like an electric current. “How much money is that?” Walker asked Maddison.

“One hundred dollars,” she said as the students erupted with excitement.

Walker’s point was as clear as the money bag itself. The opportunity to receive the $100 had been available to all of them. The action had required some risk. The chair stood out from the crowd and the individual who sat there would sit alone. Still, it had been a FREE opportunity and required no greater investment than personal confidence and belief in oneself.

“All you had to do was sit in the chair,” he told the students. “That’s all you had to do. This is what opportunity is about.”Opportunity may not always translate into an immediate payday of $100, but attending a study session, writing an essay, or making a new contact today may lead to a higher test score, a better college scholarship, or a higher paying job tomorrow.

Musical entertainment for the program was provided by the J-E-T Middle School Band under the direction of Ms. Carley Dunton, and the J-E-T Middle School Chorus under the direction of Ms. Imelda Shoffner. The Eagles Band performed “A Jubilant Spirit” as composed by Carol B. Chambers and “Propulsion” as composed by Adrian B. Sims. The Eagles Chorus performed “Walls Come Down” as composed by Lisa Clayton and “Bonse Aba” as composed by Victor C. Johnson.

Ms. Shoffner was also presented with flowers and a plaque of recognition by her students celebrating her gospel single “Never Be Defeated” hitting number one on the Mediabase Gospel internet radio chart in 2025. Additional students participating in the program included Tia Plair (Pledge of Allegiance), Rhyiah Culbreath (J-E-T School Creed), and Brendon Brown (History of Black History Month)Contact the ECSD Public Information Office (PIO) by email at ecsdpio@edgefieldcountyschools.org.