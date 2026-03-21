Kristin Taylor honored at Masters Tournament Hometown Heroes Reception

Surrounded by fellow area educators and public service professionals from across the Central Savannah River Area (CSRA), Edgefield County School District (ECSD) Teacher of the Year and Merriwether Middle School Librarian Kristen Taylor was honored by Masters Tournament representatives during the organization’s annual “Hometown Heroes” reception, hosted by The Hub for Community Innovation on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

The Masters Tournament, which is scheduled this year for April 6-12, 2026, at Augusta National Golf Club, honors local residents who have made significant, selfless contributions to their community. These “Hometown Heroes” are publicly recognized for their service and are invited to attend the tournament.

“This was a great experience,” said Ms. Taylor. “I loved the opportunity to meet so many wonderful people. It was truly beautiful to see such a wide variety of public service professionals being recognized this way. The room was full of people with a heart for the CSRA. I’m thankful for the honor of being counted among them.”

Ms. Taylor will be attending the Masters Tournament for the first time when it opens in April.

“This will be my first time attending the Masters Tournament, and I’m excited to go,” said Ms. Taylor. “I’ve lived here my entire life and never seen the course. I’m looking forward to seeing everything and getting swept up in the excitement of it all.”

Ms. Taylor was joined at the reception by her father, Lowell Taylor, and ECSD Public Information Officer Mike Rosier.

“Thank you to the Masters Tournament for taking the time to honor local educators and other Hometown Heroes and thank you to the Edgefield County School District for their support and for believing in me,” she added.

Contact the ECSD Public Information Office (PIO) by email at ecsdpio@edgefieldcountyschools.org.