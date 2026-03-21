PROBATE  JUDGE  GREG  ANDERSON  WILL  NOT  SEEK  RE-ELECTION

Greg Anderson announced today that he will not seek re-election for the position of probate judge in the next general election which will be held in November of this year.

Anderson has served as probate judge for Edgefield County for the past nine and a half years. He was first appointed to the position by Governor Henry McMaster in August of 2017 to fill the unexpired term of then probate judge Bobby Peeler. He was then elected as probate judge in the general elections held in 2018 and 2022.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the people of Edgefield County in this capacity” Anderson said. “I am truly grateful to the citizens for the confidence they have expressed in me over the years”.

Anderson also expressed gratitude to the staff who has worked with him in the probate office. “Associate Probate Judge Melanie Smith, Angie Harter and Laurie Holmes are the best in the business and have made my job easier. I believe they are the best employees for a probate office anywhere in South Carolina. Associate Probate Judge Melanie Smith, in particular, is highly respected throughout the state as an intelligent and well-informed associate judge.

“In every case, our team has tried to explain what needs to be done and then guide him or her throughout the process” Anderson continued. “As I look back over the past nine and a half years, I am confident that we have applied the law equally to everyone, treated everyone with dignity and when decisions needed to be made, we always tried to do the right thing” Anderson concluded.

The announcement today marks the end of Anderson’s career in Edgefield which began in 1980 when he commenced the practice of law with his father, Joe Anderson and one of his brothers, Joe Anderson, Jr. “Throughout my legal career, I have been honored to practice law, and try cases, in the same historic courtroom as legendary men like Francis Pickens, George McDuffie and Preston S. Brooks” Anderson said. “These distinguished members of the Edgefield County Bar, as well as many others, were instrumental in shaping the growth of both our state and nation. I am equally proud of my commitment to public service, and carrying on a family tradition of community service, by following in the footsteps of my father and Senator Strom Thurmond, as County Superintendent of Education. I remain a steadfast advocate for the belief that education is the most critical issue facing our country today,” said Anderson.

“Serving this community in these different capacities has been the honor of my lifetime. While I am not running for office again, my love for this town is not stepping down. But the time has come for me to pass the torch to new leadership, and I look forward to cheering on the next generation of leaders as my passion for this place I call home continues to grow stronger. Thank you for your trust, your support and for making my career journey so rewarding. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have worked in my hometown of Edgefield” Anderson noted as he says farewell.