Strom Thurmond High Mock Trial Team Wins Third Consecutive State Championship

The Strom Thurmond High School Mock Trial team completed a championship three-peat on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at the Richland County Judicial Center with its third consecutive state title, the team’s seventh title within the last decade, and 12th state championship overall.

The Rebels now advance to the High School Mock Trial (HSMT) National Finals Competition being held this year on May 4-7 in Des Moines, Iowa.

The HSMT Program is a hands-on exercise in learning about due process. It is most often conducted as an extracurricular school activity. According to the S.C. Bar Association, which sponsors the state competition each year, The goal of Mock Trial is to educate students about the basis of our American judicial system and the mechanics of litigation. Through participation in the Mock Trial program, students will increase basic skills such as listening, speaking, writing, reading, critical thinking and problem analysis.

The Rebels have won South Carolina Mock Trial championships in 2026, 2025, 2024, 2022, 2020, 2019, 2017, 2015, 2012, 1987, 1985 and 1984. Strom Thurmond High School was also the South Carolina state runner-up in 2014 and 2011.