Americans have their eye on South Carolina.

ConsumerAffairs surveyed more than 100,000 Americans who said they’re considering moving out of their current state between March 2025 and March 2026. To keep the methodology simple, we excluded anyone planning to relocate within their current state.

Based on our analysis, South Carolina ranks #3 in the U.S. for net migration. Over the past year:

2,075 residents expressed interest in leaving South Carolina

4,174 people said they want to move in

That results in a net gain of 2,099 prospective residents.

Full report: https://www.consumeraffairs. com/movers/states-people-are- moving-to-and-from.html

We’re also seeing a broader pattern this year: many of the cities with the highest net gains (7 of the top 10) are in the South, aligning with ongoing trends around cost of living, job opportunities, and climate.

If you’re interested in covering, I’d be happy to provide additional data, quotes, or hop on a quick interview. Just let me know!

Talk soon,

Dayna Edens

Public Relations & Outreach Manager

DISCLAIMER: Information in this email is general in nature and is intended for informational purposes only; it is not legal, health, investment or tax advice. ConsumerAffairs.com makes no representation as to the accuracy of the information provided and assumes no liability for any damages or loss arising from its use.

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