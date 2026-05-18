C. Lavern Glover

Johnston, SC

Laverne Glover

JOHNSTON – Carlton LaVern Glover, son of the late Carlton Griffin (C.G.) and Eloise

Daughtry Glover, entered into rest on April 25, 2026, after a brief hospital stay. He is

now reunited with his beloved wife of 59 years, Annette Ouzts Glover.

LaVern attended the Toledo Meat Cutting School in Toledo, Ohio and retired from Bi-Lo

as a meat cutter. He took pride in serving and making friends with all of the customers.

He was a member and former deacon of Johnston First Baptist Church. He was also a

member of the former Kadosh Masonic Lodge #181 and the current Concordia #50.

LaVern enjoyed spending days at his favorite fishing ponds with family and friends. He

would tell you that he mastered paddling his boat single handed while fishing with the

other. He also never met a stranger; he had the gift of gab and would strike up a

conversation with anyone.

He is survived by and will be greatly missed by a daughter, Terri (Gene) Bledsoe and a

son, Tim (Donna) Glover. He and Annette had four grandchildren, Carl Bledsoe, Traci

Bledsoe, Lindsey Glover and Chelsea G. Raffield. In addition to his parents, he was

predeceased by a brother, Wayne Glover.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 30, 2026, 12:30pm-2pm at Johnston

First Baptist Church with his Celebration of Life service starting at 2pm. Interment will be

at the Mount of Olives Cemetery with family only. Memorials may be made to Connie

Maxwell Children’s Home, PO Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648.