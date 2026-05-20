Ella Wise-Trenton

TRENTON – Ella Rae Kirkland Wise, 88 passed away on April 20, 2026, in

Edgefield, South Carolina. Born on July 1, 1937, in Saluda, South Carolina,

Ella lived a life enriched by her dedication to family, faith, and the simple joys

that brought her happiness.



Ella’s career as a teller in the banking business reflected her meticulous

nature and commitment to service, offering a steady presence to those who

knew her professionally and personally. Her Christian faith was a guiding

force throughout her life, influencing both her character and her approach to

the relationships she cultivated.



A lover of travel, dancing with friends, and gardening, Ella embraced life with

a grace and enthusiasm that inspired those around her. Her passion for

gardening not only blossomed in her personal space but also found

expression through her valued involvement with the Trenton Garden Club,

where she nurtured both plants and friendships.



Ella Rae Kirkland Wise is survived by her beloved daughter, Wanda Dorsey,

and son-in-law, Clayton, as well as her treasured granddaughter, Raena

Dorsey. Her family carried with them the warmth and wisdom she shared so

generously. Ella was preceded in death by her husband, Preston Wise, her

mother, Sally Maude Kitchens Kirkland, and her father, Johnny Kirkland.

Her passing leaves a legacy of love, resilience, and community involvement,

as well as fond memories cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing

her. There will be no services planned at this time.