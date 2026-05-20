Joseph A. Devore-Dallas, TX

Joe Devore

DALLAS- Joseph (Joe) Allen DeVore, 59, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully, in

Dallas, Texas, on April 5, 2026. Joe was raised in Edgefield, SC, the son of the late James

Walker DeVore, Ill, and Mary Louise

Wash-DeVore, Joe was raised in the historic town of Edgefield, SC.

Joe directed his energy into his academic studies, sports, and joyfully helping to care for his

baby brother, Tony. He graduated from Strom Thurmond High School, and then earned his

Bachelor’s Degree (’88) and Master’s Degree

(’90) in Electrical Engineering from Clemson University.

Joe accepted a position at TI and moved to Dallas to begin his career as a designer of

analog and mixed signal semi-conductor chips. Over the course of his career, Joe was

issued numerous patents. Joe was innovative and helped create new lines of business

within TI. He traveled abroad frequently, developing friendships around the world

He was a mentor to Women in Engineering and involved in United Way.

Above all, Joe was an amazing husband, father, and all-around family man! He is survived

by his loving mother, Louise Wash-DeVore, his younger brother, James Anthony DeVore, his

cherished wife, Helen Brooke DeVore, his beloved daughters, Lauren Elizabeth DeVore and

Megan Grace DeVore, his much adored grandson, Nicholas Oliver DeVore, and his chosen

family of Lawrence Bruce Nicholas, Ginger Pearl Nicholas, John Lawrence Nicholas,

and Alexis Bradley Nicholas as well as much more extended family. His family was the

center of his world. Joe will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

His funeral service was held April 17, at Restland Memorial Chapel in Dallas, followed by a

reception for family and friends at Restland Funeral Home.