Joseph A. Devore-Dallas, TX

Joe Devore
DALLAS- Joseph (Joe) Allen DeVore, 59, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully, in
Dallas, Texas, on April 5, 2026. Joe was raised in Edgefield, SC, the son of the late James
Walker DeVore, Ill, and Mary Louise
Wash-DeVore, Joe was raised in the historic town of Edgefield, SC.
Joe directed his energy into his academic studies, sports, and joyfully helping to care for his
baby brother, Tony. He graduated from Strom Thurmond High School, and then earned his
Bachelor’s Degree (’88) and Master’s Degree
(’90) in Electrical Engineering from Clemson University.
Joe accepted a position at TI and moved to Dallas to begin his career as a designer of
analog and mixed signal semi-conductor chips. Over the course of his career, Joe was
issued numerous patents. Joe was innovative and helped create new lines of business
within TI. He traveled abroad frequently, developing friendships around the world
He was a mentor to Women in Engineering and involved in United Way.
Above all, Joe was an amazing husband, father, and all-around family man! He is survived
by his loving mother, Louise Wash-DeVore, his younger brother, James Anthony DeVore, his
cherished wife, Helen Brooke DeVore, his beloved daughters, Lauren Elizabeth DeVore and
Megan Grace DeVore, his much adored grandson, Nicholas Oliver DeVore, and his chosen
family of Lawrence Bruce Nicholas, Ginger Pearl Nicholas, John Lawrence Nicholas,
and Alexis Bradley Nicholas as well as much more extended family. His family was the
center of his world. Joe will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
His funeral service was held April 17, at Restland Memorial Chapel in Dallas, followed by a
reception for family and friends at Restland Funeral Home.
Joe Devore