Karen R. Cockrell-Edgefield, SC

EDGEFIELD – Mrs. Karen Rose Cockrell, age 74, passed away peacefully surrounded

by her loving family.

Born on April 22, 1952, in Edgefield County, Karen was the beloved daughter of the

late Randolph and Gladys Turner.

Karen was the devoted wife of Jacky Cockrell. She was a loving mother to Diane

Quattlebaum of Aiken, Teresa (Lee) Easler of Aiken, Jamey (Ann) Cockrell of Aiken,

and Chris (Jolene) Cockrell of Edgefield. She was a proud and cherished grandmother

to Cody Quattlebaum, Cassie Cockrell, Tyler Easler, Jamey Cockrell Jr., Lindsey

Huckaby, Lillie Cockrell, Alexis Hays, and Landon Cockrell. She was also blessed with

15 great-grandchildren who brought immense joy and pride to her life.

She is survived by her loving sisters, Rhonda Blackmon and Melody Reynolds. She is

preceded in death by her siblings, Randy Turner and Celia Gardner.

Karen dedicated many years of service as a receptionist and dental assistant at

Edgefield Family Dentistry, where she was known for her warm smile, kind spirit, and

compassionate care for patients.

She was a faithful member of Little Stevens Creek Baptist Church. Karen loved

spending time outdoors, especially deer hunting and fishing, and she treasured every

moment spent with her family and friends.

Karen will be remembered for her strong faith, generous heart, and unwavering love for

her family. Her legacy of love, devotion, and kindness will continue to live on in the

hearts of all who knew her.

A visitation was held on Friday, May 15, from 5-7pm, with a service at 11:00am on

Saturday, May 16. Both were held at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, 801 Columbia

Rd. Edgefield, SC.

Memorials may be made to Little Stevens Creek Baptist Church, c/o Deborah Logue

1126 Hwy. 378 E. Edgefield, SC 29824.