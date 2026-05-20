Larry Satcher-Johnston

JOHNSTON – Larry James “Jimmy” Satcher, Jr., 58, beloved husband, father, “p-paw”,

brother, son, and uncle, passed away on April 22, 2026.

Born and raised in Edgefield County, Larry was the son of Larry James Satcher, Sr., and

Janice Ruth Satcher. Larry was a proud graduate of Strom Thurmond High School and

received an associate’s degree from Aiken Technical College. He worked for NAPA and

The Ridge Parts & Supply. His Ridge family meant so much to him, and he cherished

the friendships and support he found there. When not working, Larry was a member of

the Palmetto Tractor Club, Concordia Lodge, and Edgefield County Young Farmers.

If you knew Larry, you knew he loved tractors, particularly John Deere tractors. Whether

they were actual or toy, he collected them. The only thing Larry loved more than tractors

(apart from the Lord) was his family. They were the center of his world and the reason

he kept moving forward to the end.



If there is one word that truly describes Larry, it is perseverance. Larry was born with a

congenital heart and lung defect and was not supposed to live past the age of five.

However, Larry never lived his life by what was expected of him. Instead, he persevered

and was given 53 more years, blessing those around him every step of the way. He did

not take for granted the additional years that the Lord blessed him with. Instead, he

filled those years with determination, love, and purpose. Larry’s life was far from easy,

but it was full and well lived.



Larry and his family were blessed by the love and support of their community, especially

from Dr. George Rainsford, Mr. Jay Wates, the staff of Edgefield Medical Clinic, and his

church family at Edgefield First Baptist Church.



Larry is survived by his wife of 32 years, Tammy Satcher, whom he loved dearly. He is

also survived by his two daughters, Summer (Jonathan) Cantrell and Brandy (Keith)

Carroll; his five grandchildren, Elias and Asher Cantrell, and Kyleigh Rae, Banks, and

Lily Carroll; his parents, Ruth and Larry Satcher; his sister, Teressa (Scott) Gillespie; his

nephews, John (Maci), Robert (Maggie), and Satcher Gillespie; and friend and honorary

brother Gary “Tiny” Rushton .



All services were held on April 26, 2026. A graveside interment service took place at

2:00 p.m. at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church Cemetery. The family received friends

from 3:00 until 4:00 p.m. at Edgefield First Baptist Church, followed by a Celebration of

Life service at 4:00 p.m., with Pastor Aaron Tripp officiating.

Pallbearers were Christopher Derrick, Heyward Craps, Tim Goodman, Scott Jones,

Neil Riley, Chip Satcher, Kelly Thomas, and Reg Williams.