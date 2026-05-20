Wardlaw Academy is proud to announce its 2026 Junior Marshals: Cooper Davis, Olyvia Wall, Addie Burnett, and Layne Kelley.

The distinction of Junior Marshal is awarded to the top four students in the junior class based on academic achievement. This honor recognizes their dedication, strong work ethic, and commitment to excellence in the classroom.

In addition to their academic accomplishments, Junior Marshals play an important role in commencement exercises. They assist with graduation ceremonies, helping ensure the event is both meaningful and memorable for the senior class.

Wardlaw Academy congratulates Cooper, Olyvia, Addie, and Layne on this outstanding achievement and commends them for their perseverance and character. The school looks forward to their continued success in the years ahead.

Samantha Cumbee

Director of Finance and Marketing

P: 803-275-4794

F:803-275-4873