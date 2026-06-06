Class 2-A Rebels Unbox Championship Rings

Edgefield County Councill Member honor Team

As soon as boxes containing the 2025 Class 2-A state championship rings were opened that Sunday evening (4/26), the dazzlement and wonder began, brought on both by the size, gleam, and brilliance of the rings and the smiles upon the faces of the Strom Thurmond High School (STHS) football players and coaches who had earned them.

They were not alone in their excitement, either, as spouses of the coaching staff, the STHS cheerleading coaches, and Rebels cheerleaders all received necklaces with championship pendants that mirrored the luster of state title rings.

When it comes to this football team, however, there is more than meets the eye – even when looking at the glitter of a state championship ring, the school’s first to be earned since the Rebels’ last gridiron crown in 2005. Yes, the ring is an outward manifestation and a culminating memento to what was achieved, but the outside doesn’t tell the entire story.

Inside each ring, and on the back of championship pendants, is engraved a verse of Scripture – Galatians 6:9 (KJV), which reads, And let us not be weary in well doing; for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not.

For head football coach, Andrew Webb, the verse served as a mantra for the team and its coaches. It was an encouragement for all of them to stay the course no matter what obstacles were presented to them. They stayed the course and reaped a tangible and substantial reward, it’s true, but they also became better men and young men in the process.

STHS REBELS FOOTBALL COACH ANDREW WEBB

“Most of the time football teams are simply judged by their record, and as a football coach you know this,” said Coach Webb as players, coaches and families mingled together in a collective awe. “But there is so much more that goes into it. There is more to a football team and developing men than just a record. Don’t make any bones about it. We want to win, but one day we’re not ultimately going to be judged on how many games we won and how many championships we won. It’s going to be if we chose to follow Christ and what did we do with the platform we were given as coaches to make a difference in young men’s lives.”

“This ring is a wonderful example of what pride, class, courage, and the will to win, committing to it, believing in it and working hard, has paid off for,” added Coach Webb. “This ring is no different than our hearts. What’s on the inside is what matters the most. Galatians 6:9 … is important to our season and important to our lives as we move forward. It isn’t going to be easy. If you just keep working hard and doing right, at some point you’re going to reap the rewards of your hard work, and tonight, that’s what we’ve done.”

Guest speakers for the evening included Edgefield County School District (ECSD) Superintendent Dr. Kevin O’Gorman, STHS Principal Kristin Risher, Edgefield County School District Board of Trustees Chairperson Blair Massey, County Council Chairman Dean Campbell, and Bill Molony with Farm Bureau Insurance. Council members including Chairman Campbell, Vice Chairman Albert Talbert, Tiffani Ireland, Dr. Jackie Kennion, and Jerry Moody presented Coach Andrew Webb with a framed resolution honoring the team’s championship, while Mr. Molony presented Coach Webb with a championship football Coach of the Year Award. Courtesy of ECSD Public Information