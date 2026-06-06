Jack Taylor- North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA – Jack Lee Taylor, Jr. passed away peacefully at his home in North Augusta, South Carolina. Born and raised in Honea Path, South Carolina, Jack was the eldest son of the late Jack Lee Taylor, Sr. and Sadie Sullivan Taylor Lindsay. After graduating from high school, he attended Clemson University on a full scholarship before leaving after one year to join the United States Navy. During his military service, he completed three tours in Vietnam aboard the USS Enterprise and received training in nuclear power. Jack concluded his military career in California in the early 1970s and remained in the San Diego area for more than ten years, helping raise his two children. He later returned east to continue his career with Bechtel and retired from Savannah River Nuclear Solutions in 2025 after 45 years of outstanding and loyal service.

Jack made his home in North Augusta with his wife of 35 years, Lorie Quarles Taylor. He loved Lorie deeply, and together they enjoyed traveling, especially their annual beach trips with Lorie’s family and dear friends Tim & Alicia Padgett and their 3 children. They made several cross-country trips to visit their daughter in Montana, always taking the opportunity to explore different states along the way with their beloved fur baby, Lucy, by their side. He was very handy around the house and was often working on his next do-it-yourself project for their home. Jack also had a special appreciation for 1967 Camaros and all types of Corvettes. He found great joy in visiting car museums and watching restoration videos on YouTube. Another of Jack’s greatest joys was watching his two nieces, Carrie Ann (Mitch) Quarles Hanks and Catherine Quarles, grow into adulthood. From preschool and high school to college and their first jobs, he took part in every stage of their lives and supported them in every way he could. He was also a proud great-uncle to his great-niece, Merritt Ann Hanks, who was born in February of this year.

Jack is survived by his loving wife, Lorie Quarles Taylor; his children, Kevin Micheal Taylor of Missouri and Dawn (Dave)Taylor Pribis of Montana; a grandson, Spence Collin Taylor of Texas; his brothers, Lanny (Wanda) Taylor and Bobby (Christine) Taylor, both of Honea Path; a sister Debbie (Rick) Taylor Powers; his brother-in-law, Scott (Beverly) Quarles; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Jack was deeply blessed by his family and by the many close friends who enriched his life.

The family received friends at the home on Whitewood Way in North Augusta on Thursday, May 21, any time after 3:00 p.m. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wardlaw Academy Advancement Fund, 1296 Columbia Road, Johnston, SC 29832; Edgefield First Baptist Church, 212 Church Street, Edgefield, SC 29824; or to a charity of one’s choice.