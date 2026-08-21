21st Annual Sandy Oaks Pro Rodeo a Huge Success

Children excitedly gather for the boot scramble at Sandy Oaks Rodeo on August 21, 2026.

The 21st Annual Sandy Oaks Pro Rodeo was proclaimed the “biggest rodeo we’ve ever had” by co-founder Sandy Quarles. However, the cowboys and cowgirls not only had to battle for points in their fields, they also had to battle the elements Friday night, August 21, as rain came through the area. Quarles and her husband, co-founder Wesley, agreed the weather did impact Friday night’s show, saying the crowds were lower than normal. However, Saturday had the Lazy J Areana bursting at the seams with spectators coming from across the CSRA to cheer on the rodeo professionals. Saturday night, the show and the crowds “blew it out of the water” according to Sandy who enthusiastically said, “It was a good, good, rodeo.”

As always, the Quarles team was quick to give credit to the volunteers and behind the scenes workers who make the annual rodeo such a success year after year. The duo was working hard to clean up Sunday when they spoke with the Advertiser, but they will no doubt be switching to planning mode soon to bring another great rodeo to the county again next year.